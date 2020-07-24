1/1
Donna Jean Small
1951 - 2020
Donna Jean Small

Hebron - A Funeral Service for Donna Jean Small will be held at 11am, on Monday, July 27, 2020, at the Hoskinson Funeral Home in Hebron. Clifford Mason will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2-4pm and 6-8pm, on Sunday at the funeral home in Hebron and one hour prior to the Monday service. Please wear facial coverings and abide by social distancing and our building occupancy policy of 35 persons.

Mrs. Small, age 68, passed away Wednesday, July 22, 2020, at Riverside Hospital in Columbus. She was born July 27, 1951, in Newark, a daughter of the late Robert and Marilyn (Loar) Ludwig, Sr. She enjoyed going to car shows with her husband Ron, especially 1970's Mustangs. Her favorite vacation destination was Pigeon Forge. She enjoyed bowling with her friends and going to auctions.

Left to cherish her memory are her husband, Ronald Small, who she married July 28, 2001; son David Kiger; step daughters, Dannyel Eskins (Jason), Rhonda Davis (Andy), Tiffany Marks (Mike); grandchildren, Dillion, David (Seara), Darion, Ayden, Raevyn, Dillion, Ronika, Dalton, Alana, Alysa and a great-grandson Dawson her brothers, Bob Ludwig (Neva), Kenny Moss (Carrie Koyhensparger Moss), Richard Moss, Tim Moss (Debbie Denney), Chris Moss (Lori Moss), Jim Bob Ludwig (Beth); her sisters, Paula Bingham and Cathy Smith (Bob Small) and several nieces and nephews.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 24 to Jul. 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
26
Calling hours
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
JUL
26
Calling hours
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
JUL
27
Calling hours
10:00 - 11:00 AM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
JUL
27
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Services - Hebron
Memories & Condolences
July 24, 2020
I am sad to hear about Donna. I will always remember her as a lovely, fun person. May God give your Family Faith and strength to get thru the coming days.
Trisha Plummer
Friend
July 24, 2020
So sorry for your lost. Donna was a very nice person. My thoughts and prayers for the family
Carol Seberig
Acquaintance
