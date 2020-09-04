Donna Lee Chapman
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life Donna Lee "Chaps" (Cartnal) Chapman, age 77, of Newark, will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Tuesday, September 8, at God's Acres Church of God, 675 North Cedar Street. Interment will follow in Barnes Cemetery at Wilkins Corner.
Donna passed peacefully away on September 3, 2020 at The Inn at Chapel Grove in the memory care unit. She was born September 27, 1942 in Newark, Ohio to the late James Cartnal and Janet Walker.
Donna was a graduate of Licking Valley High School where she played the trumpet in the marching band. She worked at Ohio Power before becoming a mother and homemaker, and then dedicated her life to her family and church. She was an active member of the God's Acres Church of God. Donna was involved with the choir, worked at The Gospel Trumpeter in the print shop, and served meals in the dining hall for every camp meeting until she became ill.
She loved doing things for others, loved to sing gospel music, bake, and solve difficult puzzles and games.
Donna is survived by her husband of 58 years, Paul E. Chapman of Wilkins Corner, Ohio, whom she married on December 16, 1961; a daughter, Cori Chapman of Toledo; a son, Chris (Tara) Chapman of Pickerington; her mother, Janet Walker of Newark; three sisters, Terri (Zane) Mann of Newark, Cristy (Ted) Greene of Newark and Marty (Bobby) Morrison of Ann Arbor, Michigan; two grandchildren, Kelsey (Tristan) Hill of Toledo, Ohio and Shanna (Wyatt) Jones of Tampa, Florida.
Family and friends may call at God's Acres Church of God, 675 North Cedar Street, on Tuesday, September 8, from 9-11 a.m.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the Chapman family with arrangements.
