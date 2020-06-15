Donzel Allen Evans
NEWARK - A graveside service for Donzel Allen Evans, 31, of Newark, will be held at 12:30 p.m. Friday at Fairmount Cemetery, with Pastor Robert Caw officiating.

Donzel passed away June 13, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born October 14, 1988, in Newark, to Robin Evans and Denise (Cunningham) Fogle.

Donzel worked for Atlas Industrial Electric and was a member of Prevailing Life Church.

He is survived by his wife, Ashley Meredith (McArtor) Evans; mother, Denise (Jim Hawthorne) Fogle of Newark; father, Robin Evans of Newark; children, Tristian, Sam, and Ahlivia Evans all of Newark; brother, Shaun (Heather) Evans of Newark; paternal grandmother, Betty Evans of Newark; aunts, Debbie (Marty) Evans of Newark and Diane (Harold) Borneman of KY, and uncles, Robert (Stephanie) Fekete of Lancaster, Rick of Newark, and Bobbie Evans of Newark.

He was preceded in death by his paternal grandfather, Robert "Bob" Evans; maternal grandmother, Sylvia (Larry) Fekete; maternal grandfather, Hoy Cunningham, and uncles, Donzel Cunningham, Fred, Mike, and Chris Evans.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to The River Radio Station.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Jun. 15 to Jun. 17, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
