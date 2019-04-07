Doris E. "Dory" Lowney



Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Doris E. "Dory" Lowney, age 81, of Newark, will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Thursday, April 11, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Dory passed away on Thursday, April 4, 2019 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark, Ohio.



She was born June 2, 1937 in Arcadia, Wisconsin to the late Allan R. and Selma E. (Arneson) Gilbertson.



Dory was a 1955 graduate of Arcadia High School in Arcadia, Wisconsin. Prior to moving to Newark, she had resided in Kettering, Ohio, Minneapolis, Minnesota and Los Angeles, California.



Once settled in Newark, Dory was extremely active with the Licking County Art Association, Licking County Historical Society, Licking County Humane Society, Licking County Players, where she volunteered as an usher and contributor. She also dedicated her time to The North Shore Animal League, Dawes Arboretum, the American Association of Retired Persons and The Paddleboat Society of America.



She had also been employed by the Lutheran Brotherhood and Honeywell Corporation in Minneapolis, MN.



She was always helpful and generous with her time and donations, especially donating much of her time to The Licking County Aging Program.



Dory took great pride in visiting all 50 states with her husband, Eric. She especially enjoyed spending time in her home state of Wisconsin. Her wonderful outgoing personality and wearing fashionable colorful costume jewelry, will be missed by the many friends she made over the years.



She is survived by her husband of 60 years, Robert E. "Eric" Lowney, whom she married on September 13, 1958.



In addition to her parents, Doris was preceded in death by a brother, Robert D. Gilbertson; and a sister, Hazel I. Scow.



Family and friends may call one hour prior to the service on Thursday, April 11, from 9:30-10:30 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Memorial contributions may be made in Dory's name to the Licking County Art Association, 50 South Second Street, Newark, Ohio 43055.



The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the Lowney family with arrangements.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Lowney family. Published in the Advocate on Apr. 7, 2019