Doris Helen Laughlin
Hebron - A funeral service for Doris Helen Laughlin, age 80, of Hebron, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, December 5, at the Outville Presbyterian Church, 6463 Outville Road SW in Pataskala with Rev. Kae Merold officiating. Burial will follow in the Kirkersville Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 2-4 & 6-8 p.m. on Wednesday at the Kirkersville Chapel of Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service, 285 East Main Street in Kirkersville, and one hour prior to the service on Thursday at the church.
Mrs. Laughlin passed away on Friday, November 29, 2019 at her home. She was born November 26, 1939 in Columbus, Ohio to the late Charles Warren and Helen Julia (Riedle) Ballman. She was a worshiping member of the Outville Presbyterian Church and had been involved in the Good News Club, encouraging youth Bible learning, the Salvation Army and the Angle Tree ministry at the Indian Mound Mall. She and her husband had worked for many years at the Licking County Right to Life booth at the Hartford Fair. Prior to raising her family, she had worked at the Charles E. Merrill Co. in Columbus doing clerical duties.
Surviving are her husband, Frank Laughlin, whom she married on August 19, 1961; her four sons, Frank Laughlin (Billie), Brian Laughlin, Patrick Laughlin (Deborah), Christopher Laughlin (Sandi); her grandchildren, Davey Lozier, Brock Rodeniser, Lindsey Hodge, Brittani Wright, Aimee Heiser, Keith Laughlin, Cody Laughlin, Mary Zinn, Grace Laughlin, Ally Potter, BreAnna Laughlin; 14 great-grandchildren; her brother Robert Anthony Ballman; sister-in-law, Sigred Ballman; and several nieces and nephews, including nieces, Joyce and Nancy, and her caretaker Chelsea Bishop.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by an infant daughter, Sharon Lynn Laughlin; three grandsons, Frank Ryan Laughlin and William Randall Laughlin and Bryan Lozier; one great-grandchild, Haiden Wright; her sisters, Rose Gladman abd Mary Shively; and brothers, Charles Ballman and Paul Ballman.
