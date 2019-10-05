|
|
Doris Jean Moore
Newark - A funeral service for Doris Jean Moore will be held at 1pm, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home in Newark. Pastor Cindy Cross will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4pm-7pm, on Monday, at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street.
Mrs. Moore, 78, of Newark, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Arlington Care Center. She was born July 22, 1941, in Newark, a daughter of Thomas and Ethel (Worman) Moomaw. She enjoyed spending time with her family and being outdoors and fishing. For many years she was a STNA at Newark HealthCare, a job she enjoyed very much.
Surviving are her children, Floyd (Sharon) Dalton, of Buckeye Lake, John (Mary) Dalton of Thornville, Cathy Dalton (Frank) of Newark, Danny Dalton of Newark; her grandchildren, Christopher, Justin, Anthony and Gerald Dalton, all of Thornville, Charisma (Travis) Taylor of Hebron, Jasmine Dalton (Chris) of Buckeye Lake; great-grandchildren, Abigal Taylor, Annabelle Taylor and Emmathyst Luckey; one brother, Thomas Moomaw of Fallsburg and one sister, Catherine (Kenny) Adams of Newark and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, John Dalton and Harold Wood and five sisters and two brothers.
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019