Services
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
Calling hours
Monday, Oct. 7, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019
1:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Doris Moore
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Doris Jean Moore


1941 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Doris Jean Moore Obituary
Doris Jean Moore

Newark - A funeral service for Doris Jean Moore will be held at 1pm, on Tuesday, October 8, 2019, at the Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home in Newark. Pastor Cindy Cross will officiate. Burial will follow in Fairmount Cemetery. Family and friends may call from 4pm-7pm, on Monday, at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street.

Mrs. Moore, 78, of Newark, passed away Tuesday, October 1, 2019 at the Arlington Care Center. She was born July 22, 1941, in Newark, a daughter of Thomas and Ethel (Worman) Moomaw. She enjoyed spending time with her family and being outdoors and fishing. For many years she was a STNA at Newark HealthCare, a job she enjoyed very much.

Surviving are her children, Floyd (Sharon) Dalton, of Buckeye Lake, John (Mary) Dalton of Thornville, Cathy Dalton (Frank) of Newark, Danny Dalton of Newark; her grandchildren, Christopher, Justin, Anthony and Gerald Dalton, all of Thornville, Charisma (Travis) Taylor of Hebron, Jasmine Dalton (Chris) of Buckeye Lake; great-grandchildren, Abigal Taylor, Annabelle Taylor and Emmathyst Luckey; one brother, Thomas Moomaw of Fallsburg and one sister, Catherine (Kenny) Adams of Newark and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husbands, John Dalton and Harold Wood and five sisters and two brothers.

www.hoskinsonfuneral.com
Published in the Advocate on Oct. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Doris's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Download Now