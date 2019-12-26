|
Doris K. Meyers
Carmel, IN - Doris K. Meyers, 100, formerly of Newark, OH, passed away on December 18, 2019, surrounded by family. She was born on January 28, 1919, in Columbus, OH, to the late Fern (Keiser) and Clarence Kaiser. Doris is a 1936 graduate of Newark High School. She was married to Alfred W. Meyers who preceded her in death.
Doris is survived by her children, John (Alliree) Meyers of Sequim, WA, and Susan (the late Thomas) Brady Carmel, IN; grandchildren Robert (Karen) Duncan of Novato, CA, Ryan (Melissa) Duncan of Zionsville, IN, Lori Hamilton of Jupiter Island, FL; great-grandchildren, Robbie, Jackson, and Carson. She was dearly loved and supported by the Brady Bunch.
Doris retired from the Newark Public Library in 1986. As an avid reader, she loved her time working there. Knitting was Doris's favorite pastime. Through the years, Doris knit hundreds of beautiful sweaters, afghans, children's vests, baby blankets, scarves and mittens. Doris had a competitive streak, especially when playing dominoes or bridge. She enjoyed traveling and was a loyal Buckeye fan. She also loved to exercise and maintained a schedule for fitness until her final days. Doris had a wonderful sense of humor and loved spending time with friends and family. One of her favorite days was her 100th birthday celebration and party in February 2019.
While living in Newark, Doris was an active member of Second Presbyterian Church, Monday Talks, and a Newark Hospital Twig volunteer. Her family is forever grateful for her Newark network of friends who enabled her to enjoy a prosperous, independent life. In 2016 she moved to Carmel to be closer to family including her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She was not thrilled to be surrounded by Hoosiers and supported her OSU Buckeyes loudly and proudly.
The family would like to thank the employees of Manor Care at Summer Trace and the volunteers of Brookdale Hospice for their compassionate care and support.
A private graveside service will be held in Newark, OH, at a later date. The family is requesting memorial contributions to Newark Public Library or Second Presbyterian Church of Newark, OH. Condolences may be sent online to Indiana Funeral Care (indianafuneralcare.com).
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 26 to Dec. 27, 2019