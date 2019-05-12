Doris Rose



Newark - Doris Gene (Davis) Rose, age 91, formerly of Newark, Ohio passed away Wednesday May 8, 2019 in North Canton, Ohio. Doris was born on January 17, 1928 to the late Amos and Esther (Pitts) Davis.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Rose (married 42 years); son, Larry Gene and her beloved 4 brothers and 4 sisters. Doris is survived by her brother Carl Davis.



Doris enjoyed being a mother, grandmother and great grandmother. Her life will continue in the family she leaves.



She is survived by her three children; daughter, Sharon Kelley (Gahanna, Oh.); sons, Richard E. Rose (North Canton, Oh.) and James Kevin Rose (Millersport, Oh.). She has four grandchildren; Jason Kelley, Jennifer (Chris) Glover, Ethan (Ariel) Rose and Levi (Elizabeth) Rose. She has three great grandchildren, Parker, Alayna, and Haddie with two more expected soon.



In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Aultman Compassionate Care, 2821 Woodlawn Ave. NW., Canton, Ohio 44708 and or The , 5555 Franz Rd. Dublin, Ohio 43017



Visitation will be Tuesday, May 14, 2019 from 11am to 1pm at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St., Newark, Ohio. A celebration of life funeral service will follow at 1pm with Pastor Michael Rector officiating. Burial will follow the service in Newark Memorial Gardens.



To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com Published in the Advocate on May 12, 2019