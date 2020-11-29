1/1
Doris Shiltz
1937 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Doris's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Doris Shiltz

SUGAR GROVE - Doris Shiltz 83 of Sugar Grove, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born June 30, 1937 in Glenford, Ohio, to Lloyd Mack and Valeria (Helser) Mack. She graduated from Glenford High School in 1955 and from the Lancaster Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She worked four years as a surgical nurse in Lancaster and a beloved caring nurse for twenty-six years as school nurse at Berne Union, retiring in 1998.

Doris was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Holly Bope, son-in-law Robert Bope, and grandson Robert Hickman. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Shiltz, daughter Jennifer (Bill) Darnell, grandchildren Kristina Hickman, Kaylee Hickman, Courtney Rostorfer, and Colin Bope, great grandchildren Cadence Hickman, Walter Rostorfer, and Jillian Rostorfer; and a sister Carol (John) King.

No viewing hours will be observed nor any memorial service. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO. A private burial will be held at Stukey Cemetery at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Social Services Food Pantry, 2045 E. Main St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.

To send an online condolence, and sign the guest book, please visit www.funeralhome.com.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate & Lancaster Eagle-Gazette on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory
405 North Columbus Street
Lancaster, OH 43130
(740)-653-0652
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Frank E. Smith Funeral Home and Crematory

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved