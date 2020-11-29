Doris Shiltz
SUGAR GROVE - Doris Shiltz 83 of Sugar Grove, Ohio, passed away Wednesday, November 25, 2020, at OSU Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. She was born June 30, 1937 in Glenford, Ohio, to Lloyd Mack and Valeria (Helser) Mack. She graduated from Glenford High School in 1955 and from the Lancaster Hospital School of Nursing in 1958. She worked four years as a surgical nurse in Lancaster and a beloved caring nurse for twenty-six years as school nurse at Berne Union, retiring in 1998.
Doris was preceded in death by her parents, daughter Holly Bope, son-in-law Robert Bope, and grandson Robert Hickman. She is survived by her husband of 58 years, David Shiltz, daughter Jennifer (Bill) Darnell, grandchildren Kristina Hickman, Kaylee Hickman, Courtney Rostorfer, and Colin Bope, great grandchildren Cadence Hickman, Walter Rostorfer, and Jillian Rostorfer; and a sister Carol (John) King.
No viewing hours will be observed nor any memorial service. Caring Cremation® is being handled by the FRANK E. SMITH FUNERAL HOME AND CREMATORY, LANCASTER, OHIO. A private burial will be held at Stukey Cemetery at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Lutheran Social Services Food Pantry, 2045 E. Main St., Lancaster, Ohio 43130.
