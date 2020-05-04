|
|
Dorothy Baughman
Newark - Dorothy L. Baughman, 63, of Newark, Ohio died Saturday afternoon, May 2, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital in Newark.
Born October 25, 1956 in Zanesville, Ohio she was a daughter of the late Lawrence J. and Marlene (Strausbaugh) Keck and was a 1974 graduate of Licking Valley High School. Dorothy was a homemaker and a former teacher's aide at Licking Valley Perry Elementary School. She enjoyed reading but her number one joy was her being with her grandchildren.
Surviving is her loving husband of over 42 years, Joe D. Baughman, whom she married November 19, 1977; two sons and daughters in-law, Kyle and Stephanie Baughman and Corby and Jennifer Baughman both of Newark; one daughter and son in-law, Kelly and Rob Chaney of Newark; and six grandchildren, Bryce, Tori, Emma, Aria, Kolton and Karter. Also surviving are four brothers, Roger (Libby) Keck of Texas, Herb (Marlese) Keck of California, George (Beth) Keck and Ed Keck both of Newark; three sisters, Helen (Bill) Fracker of Newark, Connie (Max) Luce of Texas and Rita (Bill) Sorg of Glenford, Ohio; a brother in-law and sister in-law, Randy and Kathy Baughman of Nashport and several nieces and nephews.
There will be no public calling hours. Private family funeral services will be held with Minister Gus Andrews officiating.
Memorial contributions may be made to The James Cancer Center, 460 West Tenth Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43210.
Published in the Advocate from May 4 to May 6, 2020