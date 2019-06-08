Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Dorothy Bishoff


Newark - Dorothy M. Bishoff, 84, of Newark, died Friday, June 7, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehab Center. She was born January 14, 1935 in Coshocton to the late Harold and Alberta (Rector) Hoadley.

Dorothy enjoyed playing Bingo and spending time with her friends and family.

She is survived by son, Robert Hoadley (Patty) of Mt. Vernon, and daughter, Donna Jean Hoadley of Mt. Vernon; several grandchildren; two great grandchildren; and one sister, Martha McClain of Heath

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by son, Donald Siegle; two brothers, Robert and Junior Hoadley; and one sister, Mary Ramsey.

Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.

No funeral services will be held.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate on June 8, 2019
