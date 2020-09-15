Dorothy Crabtree
Pataskala - Services will be held at the Pataskala Grace Church, 3517 Headley's Mill Road, Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 10:00 AM with Pastor Jeff Houghton of Spring Hills Baptist Utica officiating. Calling hours are Friday, September 18, 2020 from 6-8:00 PM at Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home, 289 S. Main St. in Pataskala and before the service Saturday, 9:00 AM at the church. Dorothy's final resting place with her loving husband will be at the Jersey Presbyterian Cemetery, Jersey, Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at www.kauberfraley.com
.