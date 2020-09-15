Dorothy Crabtree
Pataskala - Mother, Grandmother, Great Grandmother, Dorothy Remely Crabtree, received her wings, as Jesus touched her cheek and took her home, Sunday, September 13, 2020. Dorothy Lucy Remely Crabtree was born at home in Cutler, Ohio, on September 1, 1929 to Inez Hatch Remely and Lloyd H. Remely.
She is survived by her daughters, Linda Crabtree Peck, (James) and Jenny Crabtree Yates, (Lance). Grandchildren, Jeff Boso, (Alicia), Jamie Peck, (Ashley) Joey Peck, Abbie Yates Taylor, (Jamie) and Lukas Yates, (Ashlee), 13 great grandchildren, 1 brother-in-law and 2 sisters-in-laws, many nieces and nephews.
Besides her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband of 57 years, Raymond E. Crabtree, brother Gale R. Remely, and special friend, Denver Teeling.
Services have been held at the Pataskala Grace Church. Kauber-Fraley Funeral Home is assisting the family. Dorothy's final resting place with her loving husband is at the Jersey Presbyterian Cemetery, Jersey, Ohio. Online condolences may be shared at www.kauberfraley.com
.