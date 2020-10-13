1/1
Dorothy E. Jones
1961 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Dorothy's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Dorothy E. Jones

Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Dorothy E. Jones, age 59, of Newark, will be held at Noon on Saturday, October 17, at Apostolic Temple, 2285 Rock Haven Road, Newark, with Pastor Mark Leadbetter officiating.

Dorothy passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born September 19, 1961 in Clay County, West Virginia to the late Leroy and Cecelia (Butcher) Adkison.

Dorothy was always thinking of others, whether it was quietly gathering items for the local homeless outreach programs, raising money for missionaries, or just helping family and friends. She was one who would do anything for anyone.

In her daily life, she was practical and simple, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Dorothy loved attending her church, Apostolic Temple, especially enjoying the music and fellowship. She collected all types of angels and loved to swim. Dorothy deeply loved her grandchildren and was affectionately known as "Maw Maw".

She is survived by her son, Clif S. (Angela) Smith; two daughters, Wendess M. (Nathan) Barton and Jennifer N. (Kevin Morton) Smith; five grandchildren, Caleb Carter, Shal Carter, Chelsa Barton, Micheal Barton and Pricsilla Barton; three brothers, James Adkison, Richard Adkison and Michael Adkison; two sisters, Cecelia (Curtis) Waldrop and Donna Bryan.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Jones (2017); and a daughter, Kasey Williams.

The Jones family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the memorial service (from 11 a.m. - Noon), on Saturday, October 17, at Apostolic Temple, 2285 Rock Haven Road. Those attending the memorial service are asked to wear bright colors in memory of Dorothy.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to the House of New Hope, 8135 Mount Vernon Road, St. Louisville, Ohio 43071.

The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, is assisting the Jones family with arrangements.

Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Jones family.






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Visitation
11:00 - 12:00 PM
Apostolic Temple
Send Flowers
OCT
17
Memorial service
12:00 PM
Apostolic Temple
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle
59 N 5th Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9864
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved