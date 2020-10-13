Dorothy E. Jones
Newark - A memorial service celebrating the life of Dorothy E. Jones, age 59, of Newark, will be held at Noon on Saturday, October 17, at Apostolic Temple, 2285 Rock Haven Road, Newark, with Pastor Mark Leadbetter officiating.
Dorothy passed away unexpectedly on Sunday, October 11, 2020, at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born September 19, 1961 in Clay County, West Virginia to the late Leroy and Cecelia (Butcher) Adkison.
Dorothy was always thinking of others, whether it was quietly gathering items for the local homeless outreach programs, raising money for missionaries, or just helping family and friends. She was one who would do anything for anyone.
In her daily life, she was practical and simple, and had a wonderful sense of humor. Dorothy loved attending her church, Apostolic Temple, especially enjoying the music and fellowship. She collected all types of angels and loved to swim. Dorothy deeply loved her grandchildren and was affectionately known as "Maw Maw".
She is survived by her son, Clif S. (Angela) Smith; two daughters, Wendess M. (Nathan) Barton and Jennifer N. (Kevin Morton) Smith; five grandchildren, Caleb Carter, Shal Carter, Chelsa Barton, Micheal Barton and Pricsilla Barton; three brothers, James Adkison, Richard Adkison and Michael Adkison; two sisters, Cecelia (Curtis) Waldrop and Donna Bryan.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband, Jeffrey Jones (2017); and a daughter, Kasey Williams.
The Jones family will greet relatives and friends one hour prior to the memorial service (from 11 a.m. - Noon), on Saturday, October 17, at Apostolic Temple, 2285 Rock Haven Road. Those attending the memorial service are asked to wear bright colors in memory of Dorothy.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to the House of New Hope, 8135 Mount Vernon Road, St. Louisville, Ohio 43071.
The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark, is assisting the Jones family with arrangements.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com
to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Jones family.