Dorothy G. Gutridge
Newark - A graveside service celebrating the life of Dorothy G. (Smith) Gutridge, age 91, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, June 20, 2020, at Newark Memorial Gardens with Sharon Anthony presiding.
Dorothy passed away on Monday, June 15, 2020, at the Selma-Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). She was born February 26, 1929 in Eden Township, Ohio to the late Paul L. and Grace (Edwards) Smith.
Dorothy graduated from Hopewell High School with the class of 1947 and was a fifty-year member of The Order of the Eastern Star Chapter #305. She was also a former member of Christian Endeavor United Methodist Church in Newark. She had worked with Dr. Donald B. Adams as a medical assistant for twenty-two years before retiring. At times, Dorothy could be determined and set in her ways.
She is survived by her son, Stephen C. (Judy) Gutridge; three grandchildren, Joshua C. Gutridge, Tammy Jo (Jim) Danison and Erica L. Miller; seven great-grandchildren, Colton J. Danison, Ian H. Miller, Gracie Danison, Cash Miller, Charlie Danison, Jett Miller and Knoxx Miller.
In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her husband of 53 years, Charles R. Gutridge (2001); and stepmother, Gilda C. Smith (1959).
Family and friends may call on Thursday, June 18, from 9:30 -10:30 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street followed by a funeral procession to Newark Memorial Gardens.
Memorial contributions may be made in Dorothy's name to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Gutridge family.
Published in Advocate from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.