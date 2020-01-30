|
|
Dorothy "Dee" Harmon
Newark - Dorothy "Dee" Leona Harmon, 69, of Newark, died Thursday, January 30, 2020 at the Laurels of Heath. She was born March 13, 1950 in Newark to the late Eurl and Mildred (Guthrie) Haynes.
Dee was an avid WWE fan and an animal lover, especially dogs. When she was able, she enjoyed going to the Eagles on Saturday nights. More recently, she found joy in spending time at home with her coffee, cigarettes, and T.V., but most of all, she loved spending time with her grandchildren.
She is survived by her husband of 55 years, Bob Harmon; two children, Ben Harmon (Jeannie Butler) and Bonnie (Neil) Freeman; several grandchildren; one great grandson; and three brothers, Jim, Junior, and Perry Haynes.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by one brother, Robert Haynes.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to - Central Ohio Chapter, 1379 Dublin Rd., Columbus, OH 43215.
Visitation will be Sunday from 2-5 PM at the Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, 985 N. 21st St. Newark, where the funeral service will follow at 5:00 PM with Pastor Wally McLaughlin officiating. A private graveside service will be held at a later date.
To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com
Published in the Advocate from Jan. 30 to Feb. 1, 2020