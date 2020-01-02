Services
Dorothy J. Biddle

Dorothy J. Biddle Obituary
Dorothy J. Biddle

Newark - Dorothy J. Biddle, 79, of Newark passed away on December 31, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Center. She was born on April 29, 1940 in Newark to the late Virgil and Thelma E. (Cochran) North.

She is survived by her daughter, Diana Moore; sons, David (Darla) Cocanour, Jr. and Steven (Renee) Cocanour; grandchildren, Angela (Jayson) Finck, Kristin (Seth) Wetzel, Danielle (Kurt) Simross, Deanne Cocanour, Billie Rae Hilleary, Stephanie Cocanour and Natalie Cocanour; 9 great-grandchildren; brother, Leroy Vannest; sisters, Carolyn (Mike) Little and Wanda (Bill) Reed; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Richard Biddle; daughter, Theresa Lees; grandson, T.J. Hilleary; one great-grandson; brother, Walter North; and sisters, Arletta Lees and Juanita Willison.

Dorothy was a homemaker and enjoyed spending time with her family. She enjoyed going on many beach vacations.

A private graveside service will be held at Wilson Cemetery.

The family would like to thank the staff at the Inn at Chapel Grove for their wonderful care.

Memorial contributions can be made to Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH, 43058.

Published in the Advocate from Jan. 2 to Jan. 3, 2020
