Dorothy Jean Teagarden
Glenford - Dorothy Jean Teagarden, age 85, of Glenford, passed away on Friday, March 27, 2020 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. She was born March 13, 1935 in East Detroit, Michigan to the late Herman Clayton and Edith Mae (Hook) Mathews.
Mrs. Teagarden married her husband, David, in 1952 and moved to Perry County in 1959. She worked for Perry County Foods, in quality control before retirement. She also enjoyed her role as homemaker. She was a member of the American Legion Auxiliary, AMVETS and the Red Hat Society. Dorothy loved to play cards, enjoyed baking and cooking, and mostly sincerely loved her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband, David William Teagarden; her children, Dennis Teagarden of Glenford, Denise (Keith) Gillingham of Panama City, Florida, Darlene (Douglas) Wells of Somerset and Diana McMahan of Somerset; nine grandchildren; eleven great-grandchildren; son-in-law, Keith Van Sickle of Thornville; and a daughter-in-law, Ruth Teagarden of Pataskla.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a daughter, Debra Jean "Debbie" Van Sickle (2018); a son, Dean Teagarden (2019); brothers, Floyd Mathews and Herman Mathews; sisters, Eleanor Colburn and Betty Burns.
Family graveside services will be held on Tuesday, March 31, at Lutheran Cemetery, with Pastor Karen Walters, officiating. The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark is assisting the family with arrangements.
The family would like to express a sincere thank you to the staff at the Inn at Chapel Grove for all of their love and support throughout Dorothy's last several months of life.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43058.
The funeral home is accepting cards for family and friends unable to attend services due to the current health emergency. An online tribute and memorial condolences may be viewed and shared at www.hendersonvanatta.com
Published in the Advocate from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2020