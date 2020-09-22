1/1
Dorothy L. Hartman
1930 - 2020
Dorothy L. Hartman

NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Dorothy L. Hartman, 90, of Newark, will be held on Friday, September 25, 2020 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service, with Chaplain Cheryl Simpson officiating.

Visitation will be held two hours prior to the funeral service on Friday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.

Dorothy was born in Newark, Ohio on January 16, 1930 to the late Howard S. and Ama L. (Green) Riffle. She passed away on September 21, 2020 at Altercare Newark North.

Dorothy was a devoted homemaker to her family. She was a faithful servant and member of Newark Nazarene Church, where she was the secretary and Sunday school teacher. She enjoyed fishing, camping, bowling and working jigsaw and crossword puzzles. Dorothy had a sweet gentle spirit with unconditional love for her family, friends and community.

Survivors include her children, Regina (Robert) Thomas, George M. "Skip" Hartman Jr., Sharon (William) Taylor, Robin (Dean) Cochran, Sandra L. (Greg) Patznick and Raye Jean (Brad) Hufford; brother, William (Marilyn) Riffle; sister, Doris (John) Remmenga; grandchildren, Nicole (Jason) Thomas, Heather Thomas, Shawn (Jackie) Hartman, Shannon Hartman, Bryan (Jammie) Troutt, Brandi Taylor, Kelli (Craig) Rohozen, Traci (Aaron Norris) Taylor, Ama (Jake) Adair, Alyssa (Maura Rose) Patznick, Taylor (Taylor Dencer) Hufford and Sydney (Cody Spring) Hufford; and numerous great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, George M. Hartman Sr.; daughter-in-law, Barbara Hartman; and two brothers, Donald Riffle and Denver Riffle.

Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dorothy to the Licking County Aging Program. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Dorothy or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Dorothy and her family.






Published in Advocate from Sep. 22 to Sep. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
25
Visitation
11:00 - 01:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
SEP
25
Funeral service
01:00 PM
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
