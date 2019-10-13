Services
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 788-8808
For more information about
Dorothy Lane
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
1:00 PM - 2:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 16, 2019
2:00 PM
Vensil & Chute Funeral Homes
1850 West Main Street
Newark, OH 43055
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Dorothy Lane
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Dorothy Lane


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Dorothy Lane Obituary
Dorothy Lane

Heath - Dorothy Jean (Chapman) Lane, 81 of Heath died at Sharon Brooke Assisted Living on Wednesday, October 9th. She was born in Ohio to the late Elwood and Irene Chapman on October 5th, 1938.

Dorothy was a lifelong member of the Church of God. She was a devoted Christian, mother, grandmother and friend.

Surviving are her children, Brenda (Kevin) Borders, Mark (Patti) Lane, Joyce (Terry) Piatt, and a step-son, Brent (Darlene) Lane. She had 9 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She leaves behind one sister, Helen Dumm, two brothers, Paul (Donna) Chapman and Don Chapman, one brother-in-law, Burton Lane, many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold Lane whom she married December 7, 1956 and died on January 28, 2013; a brother, Kenneth Chapman.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the 2:00 p.m. service on Wednesday, October 16th at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street with Rev. Anthony Bartlette officiating. Burial to follow at Newark Memorial Gardens.

A special thanks to Pam Zoladz for her many visits; Gigi, the hospice nurse who provided excellent care for our mother; Heartland Hospice and Sharon Brooke.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Dorothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now