Dorothy Lane
Heath - Dorothy Jean (Chapman) Lane, 81 of Heath died at Sharon Brooke Assisted Living on Wednesday, October 9th. She was born in Ohio to the late Elwood and Irene Chapman on October 5th, 1938.
Dorothy was a lifelong member of the Church of God. She was a devoted Christian, mother, grandmother and friend.
Surviving are her children, Brenda (Kevin) Borders, Mark (Patti) Lane, Joyce (Terry) Piatt, and a step-son, Brent (Darlene) Lane. She had 9 grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild. She leaves behind one sister, Helen Dumm, two brothers, Paul (Donna) Chapman and Don Chapman, one brother-in-law, Burton Lane, many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband of 54 years, Harold Lane whom she married December 7, 1956 and died on January 28, 2013; a brother, Kenneth Chapman.
Visitation will be held one hour prior to the 2:00 p.m. service on Wednesday, October 16th at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street with Rev. Anthony Bartlette officiating. Burial to follow at Newark Memorial Gardens.
A special thanks to Pam Zoladz for her many visits; Gigi, the hospice nurse who provided excellent care for our mother; Heartland Hospice and Sharon Brooke.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 13 to Oct. 14, 2019