|
|
Dorothy M. Allberry
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Dorothy M. Allberry, age 76, of Newark will be held at 1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 16th, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Keith Sjostrand officiating. Burial will follow in Newark Memorial Gardens.
Dorothy passed away Friday, August 9, 2019, at the Selma Markowitz Care Center (operated by Hospice of Central Ohio). She was born August 7, 1943 in Marietta, Ohio to Edwin and Dorothy (Hill) Goodwin.
Dorothy was an avid Ohio State Buckeyes fan who enjoyed watching the football games with her family and friends. She was also a long-time member of Apostolic Christian Church, where she had cleaned the church for the past eighteen years.
Family was very important to Dorothy, she always instilling support and respect for one another. Dorothy was a private person who deeply cared for her family unconditionally. Years ago, she helped her husband, Jim at his business, Jack's Service located in Newark.
She is survived by her five children, James A. (Helen) Allberry of Akron, Dottie J. (Dale) Schirtzinger of Newark, Ruth A. (Stephen) Spence of Newark, Ginny A. Allberry of Newark and Dee A. Walters of Newark; her mother, Dorothy M. Goodwin of Massillon; a brother, Richard Goodwin of Massillon; a sister, Barbara Randolph of Massillon; eleven grandchildren, Devin, James, Shane, Thomas, Jerry, Faythe, Richard, Amanda, Dustin, Ryan and Sarah; and seven great-grandchildren.
In addition to her father, Edwin Goodwin (1999), she was preceded in death by her husband, James R. Allberry (1999); and a brother, William "Bill" Goodwin.
Family and friends may call on Thursday, August 15, from 4-7 p.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and leave a message of condolence for the Allberry family.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 14, 2019