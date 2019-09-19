|
|
Dorothy M. Randall
Fort Myers, FL - Dorothy M. Randall, 88, of Fort Myers, Florida passed away on Tuesday July 30, 2019, at Hope Hospice House Fort Myers. She was born December 16, 1930, in St. Marys, West Virginia, the daughter of Frank Cumblidge and Gertrude Roberts.
Dorothy and her family lived in Johnstown, Ohio until 1973 and then moved to Granville, Ohio. After retiring from the US Postal Service in 1992, she moved with her husband John M. Randall to Fort Myers, Florida to the Seven Lakes retirement community. Her husband, John M. Randall, died on September 10, 2001.
Dorothy enlisted in the Air Force in 1950. She was an active participant in the Seven Lakes community including being the first woman Board President. Her last few years were at Springwood Court Assisted Living in Fort Myers.
Surviving are her son John (Rebecca) Randall II of Newark, Ohio; her daughter, Amy (Gary) Finckel of Fort Myers, Florida, and her son James (Carol) Randall of Newark, Ohio. In addition, Dorothy is survived by eight grandchildren (Justin Lodge, Ann Finckel, David Randall, Mark Finckel, Kelly Randall, Erin Jackson, Kate Nunemaker, Zachary Randall) and nine great grandchildren.
In addition to her husband, Dorothy was preceded in death by her daughter Dorothy Rebecca ("Becky") Yontz. Entombment will take place at Sarasota National Cemetery with military honors.
Dorothy's family will host a "Relocation Celebration" open house at Heritage Hall in Newark, Ohio on September 21, 2019, from 1:00-3:30pm.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 19, 2019