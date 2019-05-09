|
Dorothy Raquel Marie Lee
Newark - Dorothy Raquel Marie Lee, age 25, of Newark, passed away on Saturday, April 27, 2019 in Heath from injuries sustained in an automobile accident. Dorothy was born October 2, 1993 in Newark, Ohio.
Dorothy loved to laugh and loved music, singing, dancing and having her hair and nails done. She loved spending time with her family and her dog, Zeus. She loved DeAsia very much as well as Tony "Antonio" James and Roslind Allen.
She is survived by her precious daughter, DeAsia Lee; mother, Tracy R. Lee of Daytona Beach, Florida; father, Christopher (Nicol) Mathews of Columbus; brothers, Tracey Robert Savoy Lee and Taylor McAfee; sisters, Skylet Lee, Sara Lee, Takia and Tana Barrett, Shawna Godbolt and Gabrielle Garner; step-brother, Kahlil Washington; grandfathers, Alan Mason and Leroy Mathews; a host of aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
A memorial service for Dorothy will be held at 12:00 p.m. on Friday, May 10, at Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church.
