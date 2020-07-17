1/1
Dorothy Tanner
1930 - 2020
Dorothy Tanner

Newark - Private graveside funeral services celebrating the life of Dorothy Tanner, 89, of Newark, will be held at St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark, with Fr. David Sizemore as celebrant.

Dorothy was born September 10, 1930 in Newark, OH to the late Frederick and Mary (Ponser) Gebhart. She was a longtime active parishioner of St. Francis de Sales Church and dedicated her life to her family. Dorothy is adored for her outgoing spirit and cheerful nature. She loved her grandchildren, playing bingo, watching Andy Griffith, and plays at the theatres.

Dorothy will be deeply missed by her children, Joe (Kim) Tanner, Pat (Joyce) Tanner, Mike (Nancy Johnson) Tanner, Tim (Carolyn) Tanner, and Pam (Dave) Travis; grandchildren, Matt, Shawn (Emily), Jessica, Stephanie (Dustin), Lindsay, and Lauren; great grandson, Maxwell; along with many relatives and dear friends.

In addition to her parents, Dorothy was preceded in death by her devoted husband, Donald Tanner; daughters-in-law, Diana Tanner and Dottie Tanner; and siblings, Charles Gebhart, Mary Rose Rubeck, Josephine Rubeck, Ursula Evans, twin sister Florence Gebhart, Theresa Cost, and Paul Gebhart.

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions in Dorothy's honor may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, P.O. Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.

Reed-Egan Funeral Home in Newark is honored to assist the family. Online condolences may be expressed at www.reedegan.com.






Published in Advocate from Jul. 17 to Jul. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
