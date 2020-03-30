Services
1931 - 2020
Dorothy Wolfe Obituary
St. Louisville - Dorothy Anne Wolfe, 88, of St. Louisville, died Saturday, March 28, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. She was born August 25, 1931 in St. Louisville to the late Ira and Goldie (Parker) Wolfe.

Dottie is survived by special friends, Virginia "Ginny" Matthews, Connie McDaniel, and Fran Heimerl; nephew, Bill (Pauline) Wolfe and numerous other nieces, nephews and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by four brothers, James, Charles, Leslie, and William H. Wolfe; and three sisters, Myrtle Randles, Mabel Maharg, and Marie Kolz.

Dottie retired from State Farm, Park National Bank, and Rickenbacker Air National Guard as MSG. She was a member of numerous clubs including the Eastern Star, International Training in Communication, and was a vocalist and actress in the biennial 20th Century Flyer.

Memorial contributions may be made in Dottie's memory to the Licking County Veterans Service Commission, 935 Buckeye Avenue, Newark, OH 43055.

Funeral services will be held privately, but a public memorial service will be held at a later date.

Published in the Advocate from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020
