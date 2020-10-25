1/
Dottie L. Streacker
1931 - 2020
Dottie L. Streacker

Newark - Dottie L. Streacker, 88, formerly of Newark and Johnstown, passed away Thursday, October 22, 2020, at Beckett House in New Concord. She was born November 7, 1931, in Newark, a daughter of the late Elmer and Beulah (McCracken) Dunlap. She had worked at Owens Corning and the Big Bear Grocery in Heath over the years.

Surviving are her children, Teresa (Richard) Wayt of Cambridge, Nancy Boyer of California, Mark (Teri) Streacker of Columbus; grandchildren, Jennifer Glasgow, Daniel (Mindy) Wayt, Lisa (Matt) Hemmer; several great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; her brothers, Wendall (Joyce) Dunlap and David (Becky) Dunlap both of Newark, Jeff Dunlap of Columbus and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Wayne in 2001; her son Randy L. Streacker and her brothers, Paul "Sonny" Dunlap, Elmer "Junior" Dunlap, Jerry Dunlap and Dale Dunlap.

Memorial contributions may be made to Genesis Hospice.

The Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral & Cremation Service is honored to serve the Streacker family: www.hoskinsonfuneral.com




Published in Advocate from Oct. 25 to Oct. 27, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
