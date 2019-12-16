|
|
Dottie Lou Ball
NEWARK - A funeral service celebrating the life of Dottie Lou Ball, 77, of Newark, will be held on Thursday, December 19, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Pastor Matthew Bryant officiating. Burial will follow in Homer Cemetery.
Family and friends may call at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, two hours prior to the funeral service on Thursday, from 11:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m.
Dottie was born in Ashland, Kentucky on December 3, 1942 to the late Morton and Rhoda (McDowell) Blevins. She passed away at her residence on December 15, 2019.
Dottie was a devoted homemaker to her family. She also worked at Sears for many years. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, coloring and crossword puzzles. Most important was the time she spent with her loving family.
Survivors include her husband of 35 years, Roger V. Ball, whom she married August 11, 1984; daughter, Tabitha (Rick) Inscho-Cunnningham; step son, Roger (Lisa) Ball, Jr.; grandchildren, Megan Morrow and Caleb Ball; great grandson, Jaxon Clark; brothers, Hershel Blevins and Frank (Teresa) Blevins; sisters, Maxie Blackburn and Linda (Darrell) Trimble; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by brothers, Bob Blevins, Truman Blevins; and sisters, Goldie Blevins and Janice Vinson.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Dottie to Foundation For Hospice of Central Ohio, PO Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058-0430.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 16 to Dec. 17, 2019