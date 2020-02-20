|
|
Douglas E. Plunkett
Granville - Douglas E. Plunkett, 75, retired Village Manager of Granville and consultant, passed away February 18, 2020 at his home. He was born in Jamaica, New York to the late George and Florence Plunkett.
A Vietnam Veteran, Doug served in the U.S. Army. He was a graduate of the University of Massachusetts and received his Master's Degree in Public Administration from Suffolk University. He was Village Manager in Granville from 1980 until his retirement in 1997 when he started Circuit Rider Management, a firm that specialized in personnel recruitment and selection.
Civic minded, Doug was always volunteering, most especially with both the Red Cross, where he served on numerous deployments and as courier throughout the State of Ohio, and with the Granville Community Foundation where he served as Executive Director retiring in 2015. He enjoyed woodworking, home remodeling, hiking, and bicycling. Doug had a host of friends and acquaintances which included his poker group and The Club. He will be remembered for his professionalism, kindness, as a loving father, and devoted Papa, the number one champion of his grandchildren whom he adored.
Surviving are his forever friend, Sandy Plunkett; sons, Chris (Brandi Jones), Andy, and Tom (Becky Williams); cherished grandchildren, Ava and Cole; and siblings, Daniel Plunkett and Susan (Dean) Schermerhorn.
A memorial service celebrating Doug's life will be held at 10:30 A.M. Monday, February 24, 2020 at Centenary United Methodist Church, 102 E. Broadway, Granville. A private graveside with military honors will be held at Maple Grove Cemetery in Granville.
The family will receive friends Sunday from 2-4 P.M. in Shepherd Hall at the church. Online condolences may be expressed at www.mcpeekhoekstra.com.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Red Cross, P.O. Box 4002018, Des Moines, IA 50340 or to the Granville Community Foundation, P.O. Box 321, Granville, OH 43023.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 20 to Feb. 21, 2020