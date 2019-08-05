|
|
Dustin Jay Spence
NEW LEXINGTON -
A funeral service celebrating the life of Dustin Jay Spence, 30, of New Lexington, will be held on Friday, August 9, 2019 at 1:00 p.m. at the Thornville chapel of Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service. Burial will follow in Highland Cemetery, Glenford.
Family and friends may call at the funeral, 56 S. Main Street, Thornville, on Thursday, from 2:00 to 4:00 and 6:00 to 8:00 p.m.
Dustin was born in Newark, Ohio on February 17, 1989 to John J. and Patricia A. (Grodhaus) Spence. He passed away on August 2, 2019 in Zanesville, due to a no fault motorcycle accident.
Dustin was a crew lead and welder at Worthington Industries in Bremen, Ohio. He enjoyed hunting, especially duck and goose hunting, fishing, motorcycling, archery and demolition derbies. Dustin had a loving personality, would help anyone in need and cherished the time he spent with his Fiancé, Alyssia, family and friends.
In addition to his parents, survivors include his fiancé, Alyssia Lentz and her children, Hadley and Hudson Lentz; sister, Shelby (Kevin) Lucas; paternal grandmother, Nancy Spence; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Daniel and Joann Grodhaus; and paternal grandfather, Richard K. Spence.
Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Dustin or to sign an online guest book.
Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Dustin and his family.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 5, 2019