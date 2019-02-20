Dwight B. Deeds



Newark - A gathering of family and friends celebrating the life of Dwight B. Deeds, age 78, of Newark, will be held from 1-3 p.m. on Sunday, February 24, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Dwight passed away on Sunday, February 10, 2019 at The Ohio State University Wexner Medical Center in Columbus, Ohio. He was born June 5, 1940 in Newark, Ohio to the late Dwight W. and Orpha B. (Cline) Deeds.



Dwight always enjoyed being outside doing his fair share of farm chores. He learned the value of hard work at a young age and this strong work ethic followed him for the rest of his life. More than anything he enjoyed being on his beef cattle farm, what he called a great stress reliever.



For those closest to Dwight, understood he was a private person, farming was his life and at times, he could be very independent and opinionated. Dwight was also an avid reader, a 1958 graduate of Frazeysburg High School (now Tri Valley), and a former Perry Township Trustee.



He is survived by his half-brother, Alan W. (Janet) Deeds of Newark; half-sister, Judy Deeds-Tuttle of Newark; numerous friends; and nieces, Holly, Erika, Lora, Emily, Anna and their families.



In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his stepmother, Pearl Deeds (2014); and half-brother, John P. Deeds (2011).



Family and friends are welcome to gather and remember Dwight, from 1-3 p.m., on Sunday, February 24, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.



Memorial contributions may be made in Dwight's name, to Licking Valley FFA, 100 Hainsview Drive, Newark, Ohio 43055.



Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view a memorial and to leave a message of condolence for the Deeds family. Published in the Advocate on Feb. 20, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary