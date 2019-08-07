|
|
Dwight Garrabrant
Heath - Dwight Marvin Garrabrant, 86, formerly from Alexandria, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019 at Chapel Grove. He was born on October 12, 1932 in Johnstown, OH, a son to the late Austin and Helen (Parsons) Garrabrant. Dwight was a graduate from Alexandria High School in 1950 and an avid fan of the Northridge Vikings. He retired from Owens-Corning after 37 years of employment and continued to work part time for St. Alban's Golf Course. Dwight was a lifelong active member with Concord Liberty Baptist Church and was on the Liberty Township Commission Board for over 25 years. He also was a member of the Alexandria Buckeyes and Alexandria Service Club. Dwight is survived by his loving daughters, Debbie (Jody) Gettys and Diane (Dan) Dickson; grandchildren, April (Andy) Ackerman, Dawn (Zay) Gettys, Emily Dickson and Josh Dickson; great-grandson, Hunter Ackerman; siblings, Richard (Sandy) and Melvin (Mary) and numerous nieces, nephews, close friends and neighbors. In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by his wife, Patricia and siblings, Carroll Garrabrant and Barbara Maggard. Friends may call from 11:30 a.m.-1:30 p.m. on Friday, August 9, 2019 at CROUSE-KAUBER-FRALEY FUNERAL HOME 225 N. Main St., Johnstown, OH 43031. Funeral service will follow at 1:30 p.m. on Friday at the funeral home with Pastor Dennis Schultz and Pastor Russ Gumm officiating. Interment will be at Green Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Concord Liberty Baptist Church, 7705 Concord Rd., Johnstown, OH 43031 or Hospice of Central Ohio 2269 Cherry Valley Rd. SE, Newark, OH 43055 in Dwight's memory. An online memorial will be available at www.ckfraley.com
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 7, 2019