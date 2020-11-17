1/1
E. Charlotte Chesrown
1935 - 2020
E. Charlotte Chesrown

Newark - E. Charlotte Chesrown, age 85, of Newark, passed away at her home on Monday, November 16, 2020. She was born on January 6, 1935 to the late Franklin and Esther (Gerhart) Bush in Ashland County, OH.

There will be no public services at this time.

Charlotte was a long-time member of Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness.

She is survived by her nieces, nephews, and friends.

In addition to her parents, Charlotte is preceded in death by her husband, Kenneth F. Chesrown, 2 sisters, and a brother.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be sent to Kingdom Hall of Jehovah's Witness, 2740 Newark Granville Rd, Granville, OH 43023 or online at www.jw.org.

To sign an online guestbook, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfunerlhome.com.






Published in Advocate from Nov. 17 to Nov. 22, 2020.
