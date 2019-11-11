|
|
E. Chris Evans
Newark - A funeral service for E. Chris Evans, 91 of Newark will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 in the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home with Pastor Bryan Meadows officiating. Following cremation, inurnment will be at Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Mr. Evans died Sunday evening, November 10, 2019 at the Selma Markowitz Care Center, operated by Hospice of Central Ohio. He was born September 14, 1928 in Granville to the late Chris and Naomi (Clark) Evans.
A 1946 graduate of Newark High School, Mr. Evans was a veteran of the U.S. Army. Staff Sergeant Evans served as a Senior Parachutist during the Korean Conflict. A student of the history of the Civil War in general and this area's history in particular he uncovered the story of the area's first Congressional Medal of Honor recipient. His first person portrayals of that local hero, Leonidas Inscho and also as Gen. William T. Sherman resulted in presentations all over the mid-west for nearly 20 years.
In 1999 Mr. Evans was instrumental in obtaining and erecting a bronze statue of Johnny Clem at Newark's Veterans Park. Chris was honored as "Goodwill Ambassador" by the Licking County Commissioners in 1995; "Historian of the Year" in 1997 by the Granville Historical Society; and "Historian of the Year" in 2015 by the Licking County Historical Society. He was a 70 year member of the Masonic Order, 32nd degree Scottish Rite and the Shrine. Chris was a charter member of three Masonic Lodges; Heath #771, Heath Crusader #798 and Heath Aerospace #800 F&AM. He was also a charter president of Heath Sertoma and a 38 year member of Newark Lions Club.
Survivors include his wife of 66 years, Patsy R. Evans; son, Rod (Pam) Evans of Newark, Jeff (Kindle) Evans of Pickerington, Kevin Bennett of Granville; daughters, Vicki Evans of Newark, Sandra Evans of Columbus and Leslie (Tom) Forman of Heath; 9 grandchildren, Zack, Megan, Stephanie, Andrew, Eric, Anthony, Benjamin, Rachel and Abby; 8 great grandchildren; and two sisters, Dolores Williams of Newark and Patricia (Steve) Degenhart of Pace, FL.
Friends and family may call 3 to 5:30 p.m. Wednesday, November 13, 2019 at Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 W. Main Street, Newark. Masonic Services will be at 5:30p.m. at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio.
