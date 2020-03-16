|
|
Earl D. Shurtz
GRANVILLE - Earl D. Shurtz, age 85, of Granville, passed away peacefully Friday March 13, 2020 at Mt. Carmel East Hospital. Earl was born April 28, 1934 to the late George W. and Verlie (Beans) Shurtz in West Lafayette, Ohio.
Earl grew up on a farm in Coshocton county with his parents and grandfather, Frank Shurtz. His zest for life and leadership qualities were apparent even during his school days. Earl was a Boy Scout and participated in youth activities at the Methodist Church. During high school he was a member of the Drama Club, played varsity basketball and was captain of the football team. By the time he graduated from West Lafayette High School in 1952 Earl had served as class president for three years.
While continuing his education at The Ohio State University Earl was a member of the Sigma Nu Fraternity, the Strollers Dramatic Group and University Theatre. He remained a die-hard Buckeye fan throughout his life. After graduating with a B.S. degree in Business Administration in 1956 Earl enlisted in the United States Army and served with the Special Services for water safety and as a Red Cross Certification Instructor.
Earl was employed as branch manager and Assistant Secretary of State Savings Bank from 1958 to 1961, and then with Galbreath Mortgage Company as Assistant Treasurer, appraiser and loan officer from 1961 to 1967. From 1967 to 1969 he served as the Director of the Montgomery Foundation in Coshocton, Ohio and was very involved in launching the restoration of historic Roscoe Village.
In 1968, Earl was a founding partner of Reality Development Companies. From 1975 to 1984 he was Chairman of the board of Reality Inns., Inc. a public stock company formed to build the Sheraton Hotel in Newark.
In 1983, Earl formed Shurtz Companies which focused on real estate development, management and broker activities, encompassing over 2,200 apartments, condominiums, hotels and commercial buildings. He also served as President of the Columbus Apartment Association in 1984.
Community involvement was always an important part of Earl's life. He was a member of the Aladdin Shrine, Elks and Rotary International. His life-long loyalty to his Alma Mater was reflected through two terms as board chairman of The Ohio State University-Newark Campus and membership on the Ohio State University Alumni Advisory Council. He was politically active and worked with candidates at the local and state levels while also serving on various boards for the state of Ohio.
Earl's hobbies included tennis, scuba diving, flying his own plane, motorcycles and creative writing. In 2005 he self-published "Hidden Light," an historic mystery novel with some fascinating twists.
He is survived by his wife, Cathy; son David; daughter, Andrea; two grandchildren, Ariel and Tanner; a sister, Melody Sprague; two nephews, Rendy (Ann)Richards of Greensboro, NC, and Scott Lockett of Columbus; and a niece, Lori Bias of Columbus.
No public calling hours will be held. Private family services will take place Wednesday, March 18, with interment in Maple Grove Cemetery, Granville. The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service is assisting the family with arrangements.
In lieu of flowers the family request memorial contributions to the Salvation Army, 250 E. Main St., Newark, OH 43055 or the Licking County Humane Society, 825 Thornwood Dr. SW., Heath, OH 43056.
Please visit www.hendersonvanatta.com to view an online tribute and to leave a message of condolence for the family.
Published in the Advocate & Coshocton Tribune & Advocate from Mar. 16 to Mar. 26, 2020