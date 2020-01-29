|
Earnestine H. Allen
NEWARK - A Home Going Service, celebrating the life of Earnestine H. Allen, 73, of Newark, will be held on Sunday, February 2, 2020 at 4:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service with Rev. Mario Williams officiating.
Visitation will be held at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark, two hours prior to the funeral service on Sunday, from 2:00 to 4:00 p.m.
Earnestine was born in Jasper, Alabama on July 29, 1946 to the late L.T. and Annie B. (Wallen) Hill. She passed away at Arlington Care Center on January 28, 2020.
Prior to retirement, she was a technician at the Newark Air Force Base for over 25 years. She was a member of Shiloh Missionary Baptist Church, where she was active with the cooking/kitchen ministry. She was also a member of the American Legion Ladies Auxiliary, Post 85 in Newark. She enjoyed playing bingo, cards and especially enjoyed family gatherings. Earnestine would help anyone in need, loved everyone she met and she will be greatly missed by all that knew her.
Survivors include her daughter, Marcella Allen; son, Alsindor Allen; grandson, Andrew Doak, Jr.; siblings, Mary Farmer, Rosetta Magwood and Tyrone Hill; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a brother, Monroe Hill.
