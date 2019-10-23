|
Eddie G. Cline
Newark, Ohio - A funeral service celebrating the life of Eddie G. Cline, 87, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m., on Friday, October 25, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, with Pastor Deb Dingus officiating. Burial will follow in Cedar Hill Cemetery.
Eddie passed away peacefully on Tuesday, October 22, 2019, at The Inn at Chapel Grove in Heath, Ohio. He was born in Muncie, Indiana on July 12, 1932, to the late Clarence E. and Marjorie L. (Stepp) Cline.
He was a loving husband, father and grandfather and great-grandfather, affectionately known as "Grandpa Honey". He had a wonderful sense of humor and was always there to help others in their time of need.
Eddie was very talented, whether he was working with watercolors or sheet metal. He created many beautiful personalized sheet metal treasures and keepsakes for his family. He liked to keep active by walking and riding his bicycle. Eddie also taught sheet metal classes at Owens Corning and collected old bottles. He had previously been a volunteer at Licking Memorial Hospital for fourteen years.
He was a 1950 graduate of Newark High School. After graduation, Eddie represented his country by serving in the United States Navy from 1951-55.
He is survived by his wife of almost 68 years, Carolyn L. (Redman) Cline, whom he married on November 24, 1951; two sons, Timothy D. Cline and Douglas O. Cline; two brothers, Thomas E. Cline and Larry J. Cline; a sister, Ida Degler; four grandchildren, Drenda D. (Christopher) Anderson, Trista L. Cline, Amanda (Mel) Cook and David Comisford; six great-grandchildren, Mason Rine, Leeah Ziegler, Zeppelin Anderson, Lennon Anderson, Lennox Anderson and Alexis (fiancé, Mara) Riggleman; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son and daughter, Dennis A. Cline and Katherine S. Cline.
Family and friends may call from 9-11 a.m. on Friday, October 25, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Eddie, to Holy Trinity Lutheran Church, 592 West Main Street, Newark, Ohio 43055 or to the Foundation for Hospice of Central Ohio, Post Office Box 430, Newark, Ohio 43058.
Published in the Advocate from Oct. 23 to Oct. 24, 2019