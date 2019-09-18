|
|
Edna Jean Siembieda
Newark - Edna Jean Siembieda, 88, of Newark, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 13, 1930 to the late Harry G. and Edith P. (Alton) Smith Sr.
Jean moved to Newark in 1967 and began working with Callander Cleaners, retiring in 1990. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo and working in her yard.
She is survived by one daughter, one son, one step-son, and their spouses; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and her dog Teddy.
In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by one daughter; one brother; three sisters; and beloved dog, Scooter.
Memorial donations in Jean's name can be made to the ; American Diabetes Association; or the Licking County Humane Society.
Following Jean's request, no public services will be held. Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting with arrangements. To share your memory of Jean or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 18, 2019