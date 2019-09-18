Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Resources
More Obituaries for Edna Siembieda
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edna Jean Siembieda


1930 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edna Jean Siembieda Obituary
Edna Jean Siembieda

Newark - Edna Jean Siembieda, 88, of Newark, died at the Selma Markowitz Care Center of Hospice of Central Ohio on Monday, September 16, 2019. She was born in Youngstown, Ohio on November 13, 1930 to the late Harry G. and Edith P. (Alton) Smith Sr.

Jean moved to Newark in 1967 and began working with Callander Cleaners, retiring in 1990. She enjoyed reading, playing bingo and working in her yard.

She is survived by one daughter, one son, one step-son, and their spouses; grandchildren; great-grandchildren; nieces and nephews; great-nieces and nephews; and her dog Teddy.

In addition to her parents, Jean was preceded in death by one daughter; one brother; three sisters; and beloved dog, Scooter.

Memorial donations in Jean's name can be made to the ; American Diabetes Association; or the Licking County Humane Society.

Following Jean's request, no public services will be held. Reed-Egan Funeral Home, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting with arrangements. To share your memory of Jean or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.
Published in the Advocate on Sept. 18, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now