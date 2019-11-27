Services
Edna L. Wunder

Edna L. Wunder Obituary
Edna L. Wunder

UTICA - A funeral service celebrating the life of Edna L. Wunder, 82, of Utica, will be held on Monday, December 2, 2019 at 7:00 p.m. at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service.

Friends may call on Monday, two hours prior to the funeral service, from 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street, Newark.

Edna was born in New Lexington, Ohio on August 21, 1937 to the late James and Mary (North) Shaner. She passed away on November 26, 2019 at Newark Care and Rehabilitation.

Prior to retirement, she worked at the Newark Air Force Base for nearly 25 years. She was a former member of the Newark Moose Lodge and the Newark Eagles. Edna was an avid reader, enjoyed bowling and cooking, but most important was the time she spent with her loving family and friends.

Survivors include her loving husband of 63 years, Lyle J. Wunder, whom she married January 9, 1956; children, Leonard Wunder, Mary Wunder and Chris (Mary) Wunder; brothers, Ronnie (Johnnie) Shaner and Terry Shaner; four grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by a son, Lyle Wunder; and several brothers and sisters.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Edna or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Edna and the Wunder family.
Published in the Advocate from Nov. 27 to Nov. 29, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edna's passing.
