Edna Mae and Donald Vincent Boland
- - On March 29th, 2019, Edna Mae Boland entered heaven, where she reunited with her husband of 65 years, Donald Vincent Boland, who preceded her in death on July 19th, 2017. Edna and Don are survived by their seven children, Dan Boland (Kathleen), Nancy Hemmerly, Kenneth Boland (Marie), Michael Boland (Barbara), Theresa Cuprak (Richard), Richard Boland and Donald Boland, 18 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, and many nieces and nephews. Edna is survived by her sister Carolyn McGuigan and brother Philip Svymbersky; she was preceded in death by her sisters, Mary, Florence, Helen, Phyllis and Jane. Donald is survived by his brother Richard; he was preceded in death by sister Marie, and brother John.
Edna Mae Svymbersky was born on 3-20-1934 in Shawnee, Oklahoma. Donald Vincent Boland was born on 12-11-1930 in Astoria, New York. They met in Oklahoma City when Don was serving in the U.S.A.F. After marrying in 1952, the young couple eventually settled in Heath, Ohio, where they raised their family of seven children. They were parishioners at St. Leonard Catholic Church and dedicated fans of NC Green Wave football. They also were active with local theatre groups Weathervane Playhouse and Welsh Hills Players. Both Don and Edna worked at and retired from the Newark Air Force Base, and in 2000 they moved to Arizona City AZ, then to Sun Lakes AZ.
Edna was an active supporter for all her kids and grandkids in whatever they did, hanging out at the pool in the summer or attending various sporting events. She was creative, enjoyed sewing and loved all sorts of card and board games, she was also an avid reader. Her book shelves and Kindle were always loaded with the latest best sellers. Don was known in by his nickname "Sixty-Forty", which was always his reply when asked "how are you?". Don embraced his Irish heritage and would easily strike up a conversation with everyone he met. The docs and nurses that interacted with him during his final years often commented that he made their day with his wonderful sense of humor. This humor, wisdom and Irish smile has been greatly missed by all who knew him, but by no one more than Edna. We are happy for her to finally be with him again. She will be dearly missed, but her quiet strength will be remembered by all her family and friends.
Friends and family are invited to attend services for Edna on April 26th. A funeral Mass will be held at 11:00 AM at St. Benedict Church in Phoenix. The interment service will be at 1:00 PM at the National Memorial Cemetery in Cave Creek AZ, where Don was previously laid to rest in Nov 2017. The Boland family is very grateful to the Hospice of the Valley organization for caring for both Don and Edna during the final stages of their lives. Donations may be made in their names at www.hov.org/donate.
Published in the Advocate on Apr. 14, 2019