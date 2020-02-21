|
|
Edna Mae Jacks
Upper Sandusky - Edna Mae Jacks age 88 of Upper Sandusky, died Tues. February 18, 2020 at Wyandot Memorial Hospital. She was born on April 17, 1931 in Columbus to the late Alma M. Wallace and Clyde Groce. She married Esel Olen Jacks on June 28, 1948, and he preceded her in death on December 14, 2003.
Edna is survived by her children Walter Earl Jacks, Clyde (Shirley) Jacks, Jacksonstown, Juanita McCort, Newark, 18 grandchildren, 22 great grandchildren, 2 great great grandchildren. Also part of her family included Glendora Lord, whom Edna and Olen took in and raised through high school, and special friend Courtney Barth. She was preceded in death by son Esel Olen Jacks Jr., daughter-in-law Lois, grandchildren Ricky Hickman and Clyde H. Jacks Jr. (C.J.)
She was a member of the Apostolic Gospel Church in Upper Sandusky for more than 20 years, where she was a Sunday school teacher. Edna began her career in 1973 working in Retirement Homes for Walnut Creek Villiage, while raising her family in Jacksontown. Edna and Olen then moved to Upper Sandusky, where she was employed by United Church Homes, at the Riddle Haven Retirement Home for 6 years. She then became the activities director for Wyandot County Senior Citizens. Edna then went to work for Experience Works, where she held bible studies at Fairhaven and read to the residents, which was her passion.
Mrs. Jacks held bible studies in her home, was a member of the Red Hat Belles Society of Upper Sandusky, and prison ministry Kairo's of Marion Prison. She enjoyed making yarn cats, pouting babies, collecting angels, helping out at church, and volunteering at Fairhaven.
A funeral service will be held on Tues. February 25, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Bringman Clark Funeral Home with Rev. Rodney Donohoo officiating. Interment will follow at Old Mission Cemetery. Visitation will be held on Mon. February 24, 2020 from 4-7 PM and 10-11AM on Tuesday at Bringman Clark Funeral Home. Memorial contributions may be made to Apostolic Gospel Church or Wyandot County Senior Citizens in care of Bringman Clark Funeral Home 225 E. Wyandot Ave. Upper Sandusky, OH 43351. To send a condolence or share a story, visit www.BringmanClark.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 21 to Feb. 22, 2020