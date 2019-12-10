|
|
Edward A.Y. Domingo
UTICA - Edward A.Y. Domingo, 80, of Utica, Ohio passed away on Saturday, December 7, 2019. He was born in Kukuihaele, Hawaii on August 22, 1939 to Graciano and Hatsuko Oshiro Domingo. He served in the US Army from 1958 to 1961.
He was a member of the Newark Ward of the Church of Latter Day Saints. He was a 1974 graduate of American Technological University - Bachelor of Science,
1980 graduate of Central Michigan University - Master of Arts, and a 1982 graduate of Columbia Pacific University - PhD Management.
He retired as Director of Operations at Kathpal Technologies in Fairfax, Virginia. He loved golf, football, singing and playing music on his ukulele, amateur ham radio, and visits with the family.
He is survived by his wife of 38 years, Brenda Domingo, sons Dean Domingo and Troy Hoelcher, brother Melvin (Jaeliene) Domingo, step-brother Russell (Charlene) Rodriguez, beloved granddaughters Cienna and Sophia Domingo, and nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, Ed was preceded in death by his brother, Takashi Domingo.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m. December 16, 2019, at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter Day Saints, with Bishop Mark Bergstrom officiating. Interment will follow at Northlawn Memory Gardens in Westerville, where military honors will be conducted. Family will receive friends from 10 to 11 a.m. Monday, prior to the service at the church, 2486 Newark Granville Road, Granville, Ohio 43023.
In lieu of flowers contributions may be made to the or to the .
To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Dec. 10 to Dec. 11, 2019