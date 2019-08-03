|
Edward Ervin, Jr.
Thornville - A memorial visitation, celebrating the life of Edward Robert Ervin, Jr., 50, of Thornville, will be held on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, from 6:00 until 8:00 p.m. in the chapel of The Kirkersville home of HOSKINSON Funeral and Cremation Services.
Ed died suddenly on July 29, 2019, while visiting with family in Rhode Island. He was born in Columbus, on December 13, 1968, the son of Edward Robert Ervin Sr. of Pataskala and Veronica and John Armbruster of Palm Coast, Florida.
A hard worker, Ed was the Maintenance Supervisor at Harry and David in Hebron. He enjoyed TV, watching the OSU Buckeyes, and riding his Harley Davidson Motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, he is survived by "The love of his life" his partner Susan Reed; his half-brothers and their families: Kaleb (Taylor) Ervin and their boys Leighton and Brody; Joe (Roxanne) Armbruster and their children Emma, Noah and Addison; Sean (Julie) Armbruster and their children Gwen, Tryba, Jordan and Aiden; Chris (Heather) Armbruster and their children Kaylee and Zachary, and Justin Armbruster.
The family prefers that memorials be directed to the . Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Published in the Advocate on Aug. 3, 2019