Edward Eugene "Ed" Cochran
Thornville - A funeral service celebrating the life of Edward Eugene "Ed" Cochran, age 80, of Thornville, will be held at 1 p.m. on Thursday, February 27, at Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral Home with Pastor Richard L. Smyers officiating. Burial will take place in Fairmount Cemetery. Friends may call from 11 a.m.-1 p.m. prior to the service at the funeral home, 179 Granville Street in Newark.
Ed was born December 31, 1939 in Zanesville, Ohio to the late Andrew J. and Lela (Wickham) Cochran. He passed away on Saturday, February 22, 2020 at Kobacker House in Columbus.
Ed retired from Rockwell International where he had been a quality control inspector. An outdoorsman, Ed enjoyed hunting, fishing, and competitive clay target competition. He was a motorcycle enthusiast and rode competitively. Ed was a member of the American Trap Shooting Association, the American Motorcycle Association, and taught swimming to special needs children at the Y.
He is survived by his loving wife of 57 years, Joyce I. (McCune) Cochran, whom he married October 26, 1962; sons, Ron (Suzanne) Cochran of Bellefontaine and Tom Cochran of Thornville; grandchildren, Emily N. (Adam) Cacchione, Derek (Mara), Zach and Lucas Yoesting; great-grandchildren, Peyton C. Cacchione, Cade Cacchione and Sawyer Yoesting; brother, Andrew "Junior" (Carole) Cochran of Somerset; sister, Marsha (Rick) Saul of Pickerington; and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Kobacker House, 800 McConnell Drive, Columbus, OH 43214.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 24 to Feb. 25, 2020