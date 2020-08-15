Edward Eugene Crawmer
Newark - A funeral service celebrating the life of Edward Eugene Crawmer, age 84, of Newark, will be held at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, August 18, at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service with Pastor Rocky Smith officiating. Burial will follow in Hanover Cemetery.
Ed passed away on Thursday, August 13, 2020 at Licking Memorial Hospital. He was born August 7, 1936 in Outville, Ohio to the late Frank and Stella Crawmer.
Ed graduated from Hanover-Toboso High School. He worked for Roper in Newark as the Shipping Supervisor and retired from Quaker State Oil Company in Chester, West Virginia from the role of Shipping Supervisor. Ed enjoyed a beautiful yard and helping his wife, Glenda, with the flowers.
He is survived by his wife, Glenda (Ashenhart), whom he married April 20, 1957; a daughter and son-in-law, Cynthia S. and Ronald L. Iden of Pickerington; a granddaughter, Ashlee (Bryan) McAfee of Chesterville; two great-grandchildren, Brandon McAfee (U.S. Airforce) and Brylee McAfee; and a half-sister, Carol Jean of Newark.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by a sister, Alice Pennybaker.
Family and friends may call prior to the service on Tuesday, from 10-11 a.m. at The Newark Chapel of Henderson-Van Atta-Stickle Funeral & Cremation Service, 59 North Fifth Street, Newark.
