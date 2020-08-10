1/1
Edward L. "Ed" Maharg
Edward "Ed" L. Maharg

NEWARK - Edward "Ed" L. Maharg, 78, of Newark, passed away on August 9, 2020 at his residence. He was born in Newark, Ohio on May 10, 1942 to the late Marie Imogene (Martin) Maharg and Neilous E. Maharg.

Ed had a lengthy career as a law enforcement officer and administrator. He was an avid horseman for many years and enjoyed riding motorcycles with his friends.

Survivors include his two children, Kimberly K. (Steve) Prince and Todd E. (Chan Sook) Maharg; six grandchildren; three great grandchildren; brother, John E. Maharg; and longtime special friend and companion, Christine Archer.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by an infant son, Brent.

In honoring Ed's wishes, there will be no calling hours or services.

Visit www.HoskinsonFuneral.com to share a special memory about Ed or to sign an online guest book.

Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service is honored to care for Ed and his family.






Published in Advocate from Aug. 10 to Aug. 11, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Criss Wagner Hoskinson Funeral and Cremation Service
179 Granville Street
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 345-9714
