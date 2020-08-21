1/1
Edward Moats
1942 - 2020
Edward Moats

Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Edward J. Moats, 78, of Newark will be held at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 11:00 A.M., Monday, August 24, 2020, with Fr. Edward Keck as celebrant and Rev. G. Michael Gribble as concelebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery, Newark, with military honors provided by the Licking County Veterans Alliance.

Ed, a United States Navy Veteran, died at Licking Memorial Hospital on Thursday, August 20, 2020. He was born in Newark, Ohio on June 13, 1942, to the late Bernard and Catherine (Miller) Moats. Ed attended Blessed Sacrament School and graduated from Newark Catholic High School in 1960. He attended Kent State University where he played football.

Ed worked as a real estate agent, auctioneer, and a pipefitter for Owens-Corning for over 30 years. He belonged to the American Legion Post 85, Newark Eagles, Newark Maennerchor, Blessed Sacrament Choir, Bible Study, Eucharistic Adoration, and former member of NSAI Songwriters. Ed loved to sing, play the guitar, and was an avid reader.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Louise (Danese) Moats, whom he married on August 20, 1966; children, Kathryn (Michael) Taylert of Newark, and Cynthia (Eric) Craner of Hilton, NY; grandchildren, Aynsley Craner and Addison Taylert; brother, Richard "Dick" Moats (Diane Cavanaugh) of Franklin Park, IL; along with his nephew, niece, cousins, and many friends.

The family requests that memorials in Ed's honor may be made to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul, Mother Teresa of Calcutta Conference, P.O. Box 4520, Newark, Ohio 43058.

REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, is assisting the family with arrangements. To share your memory of Ed or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com.








To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Advocate from Aug. 21 to Aug. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
AUG
24
Mass of Christian Burial
11:00 AM
St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church
Funeral services provided by
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
