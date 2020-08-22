Effie "Arlene" Haynes
Newark - Effie "Arlene" (McKinley) Haynes, 88, of Newark, died Friday, August 21, 2020 at her home. She was born February 12, 1932 in Columbus to the late Frederick McKinley and the late Mary Baus.
Arlene was a member of St. John Lutheran Church. She loved to clean her house, tend to her garden, and play cards.
She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Karl Haynes; children, Brenda (Garland) Hargus, David, Margaret, Danny (Brenda) and Belinda; six grandchildren, and 12 great grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. John's Lutheran Church, 6004 Linnville Rd. S.E., Newark, Oh 43055 and/or Hospice of Central Ohio
, P.O. Box 430, Newark, OH 43056.
Visitation will be Wednesday, August 26, 2020 from 10:30 -11:00 AM at St. John's Lutheran Church where a memorial service will follow at 11:00 AM.
