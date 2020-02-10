|
Eileen G. Oyler
NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Eileen G. Oyler, 91, of Newark, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Dave Warner officiating. Family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21stSt6. Newark.
Eileen passed away February 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born August 17, 1928, in Morgantown, WV, to the late James Edward and Violet Lenora (James) McCardle.
She attended the Marne United Methodist Church, and was a member of the homemakers Club in Fallsburg.
She is survived by her sons, Steve (Cathy) Oyler of Canal Winchester, Vinnie (Diane) Oyler of Newark, and Brad Oyler of Newark; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Tedford E. Oyler, and children, Mike Oyler, Mitch Oyler, and Linda Darner.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020