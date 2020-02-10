Services
Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
985 North 21st Street
Newark, OH 43055
740-366-3343
Resources
More Obituaries for Eileen Oyler
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Eileen G. Oyler

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Eileen G. Oyler Obituary
Eileen G. Oyler

NEWARK - A Celebration of Life service for Eileen G. Oyler, 91, of Newark, will be held at 6 p.m. Friday at Brucker and Kishler Funeral Home, with Pastor Dave Warner officiating. Family will receive friends from 5-6 p.m. Friday, prior to the service at the funeral home, 985 N. 21stSt6. Newark.

Eileen passed away February 10, 2020, at her residence. She was born August 17, 1928, in Morgantown, WV, to the late James Edward and Violet Lenora (James) McCardle.

She attended the Marne United Methodist Church, and was a member of the homemakers Club in Fallsburg.

She is survived by her sons, Steve (Cathy) Oyler of Canal Winchester, Vinnie (Diane) Oyler of Newark, and Brad Oyler of Newark; thirteen grandchildren; thirteen great-grandchildren, and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by husband, Tedford E. Oyler, and children, Mike Oyler, Mitch Oyler, and Linda Darner.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Hospice of Central Ohio.

To sign an online guest book, please visit www.brucker-kishlerfuneralhome.com.
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 10 to Feb. 11, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Eileen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Brucker & Kishler Funeral Home
Download Now