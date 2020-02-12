|
|
Eileen Jones
Newark - Funeral services for Eileen Jones, 97 of Newark will be held Saturday, February 15, 2020 at 10:00 a.m. at Heath Church of Christ, 1331 Chapel Way, Heath, Ohio with Dave Mason officiating. Burial will follow the service at Green Lawn Cemetery, Nelsonville, Ohio.
Eileen passed away Tuesday, February 11, 2020 at the Inn at Chapel Grove surrounded by loved ones. She was born December 9, 1922 in Athens County to John and May (Green) Kasler.
She was a 1940 graduate of Chauncey-Dover High School and a 1968 graduate of the Ohio School of Banking. Eileen retired from the Chase Bank in Athens after serving as an officer for 20 years. She also was a real estate agent with her husband for several years in Athens. Eileen was a member of the Heath Church of Christ and XYZ Seniors Ministries and the Ft. Myers First Christian Church. She was a 65 year member of the Athens Chapter of OES.
She is survived by her sons, Dow Lee Bridgewater of Columbus, Glen A Bridgewater of FL, Mark B. Bridgewater of Ft. Myers, FL; step-daughter, Sue Begg of Ft. Myers, FL; grandchildren, Tammi (Bob) Mattey, Traci (Bryce) Ferris, Trisha (Kyle) Ullman, Michael Bridgewater; step-grandchildren, Brenda Buchy, Brian Begg, Leslie Barker, Mike Jones; great-grandchildren, Brandon Ullman, Hunter Yoho, Liam and Tara Buchy; many nieces and nephews.
In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband of 37 years, Elmer Jones; step-son, Tom Jones; sister, Lovella Lester; brother, Harlan Kasler; daughter-in-law, Marilyn Bridgewater; and special friend "Rutter"..
Calling hours will be observed Friday, February 14, 2020 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Newark Chapel of Vensil & Chute Funeral Home, 1850 West Main Street, Newark, Ohio.
The family requests memorial contributions to the Heath Church of Christ Building Fund. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.
Online condolences maybe expressed at www.vocfh.com
Published in the Advocate from Feb. 12 to Feb. 13, 2020