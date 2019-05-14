Services
Reed-Egan Funeral Home - Newark
141 Green Wave Dr
Newark, OH 43055
(740) 344-6106
Calling hours
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Vigil
Wednesday, May 15, 2019
7:30 PM
Mass of Christian Burial
Thursday, May 16, 2019
10:30 AM
Church of the Blessed Sacrament
Newark - A Mass of Christian Burial celebrating the life of Eileen Mildred Gray, 89, of Newark, will be held at the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, 10:30 A.M., Thursday, May 16, 2019, with Fr. Homer Blubaugh as celebrant. Interment will follow in St. Joseph Catholic Cemetery.

Eileen, a lifelong parishioner of the Church of the Blessed Sacrament, died at home with her family by her side on Saturday, May 11, 2019. She was born in Newark, Ohio on March 12, 1930, to the late Frank and Elenora (Meiser) Rauch.

Growing up and working on the family farm, Eileen learned to love the outdoors. She enjoyed fishing, was an avid gardener, and liked to play euchre and watch baseball. Eileen especially enjoyed the time spent with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren, attending their many school and sporting events, including the many days spent at Mound City Little League. Before retiring, Eileen worked at Owens Corning, and was also a server at Watts and the former Ritchey's restaurants.

Eileen is survived by her children, Phyllis Keaser, Diane Bryan, Paula Music, and Jeff Gray; 15 grandchildren, Chris, Mariah, Paul, Melissa, Tiffanie, Jay, Cassandra, Aaron, John, Matthew, Drew, Justin, Meghan, Michael, Jacob; 15 great-grandchildren, Hailey, Hannah, Caleb, Shawn, Christopher, Kaiden, Chassidy, Adysen, Ashtyn, Madison, Payten, Kolton, Sean, Ava, and Brycen; sister, Elenora Pape; sisters-in-law, Goldie Rauch and Mary Rauch; and many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, Eileen was preceded in death by her husband, Paul E. Gray; siblings, Frank (Thelma) Rauch, Glenn Rauch, Howard Rauch, Mary (Howard) Wright, Eloise (Lester) Foster, Clara (Henry) Bode, Katherine (Jim) Kissell, Ruth (Paul) Painter; and brother-in-law, Harold Pape.

Friends and family may call at the REED-EGAN FUNERAL HOME, 141 Green Wave Drive, Newark, 5-8 P.M., Wednesday, May 15, 2019, where a Vigil Service will be held at 7:30 P.M.

To share your memory of Eileen, or leave a condolence for the family, please visit www.reedegan.com
Published in the Advocate on May 14, 2019
